Mahindra July 2019 Sales Analysis – XUV300 Beats Bolero, Marazzo, TUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is the third best selling compact SUV in India now, witnessing a stable sales ever since it was launched

Homegrown automaker Mahindra and Mahindra, which happens to be the largest utility vehicle manufacturer in India is the least affected automaker in terms of sales. While most car companies witnessed more than 30 percent decline in sales, Mahindra witnessed a decline of only 11 percent. This is due to the fact that XUV300, the latest compact SUV from Mahindra is doing steadily well.

In July 2019, not only did Mahindra XUV300 surpassed most of the other rival cars leaving aside Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, but it also surpassed other best selling Mahindra SUVs like Bolero and Scorpio.

The Mahindra XUV 300 compact SUV managed to attract 4,464 buyers as against 4,446 Bolero – the affordable SUV that was previously the best selling Mahindra. In June 2019, Mahindra sold 4,769 units of XUV300 and in May 2019 it surpassed 5,000 units.

Model July 2019 July 2018 Mahindra XUV 300 4,464 New Launch Mahindra Bolero 4,446 6,559 Mahindra Scorpio 2,864 3,876 Mahindra TUV 300 1,122 2,091 Mahindra XUV 500 1,116 2,766 Mahindra Marazzo 956 New Launch Mahindra Thar 466 662 Mahindra Xylo 324 634 Mahindra KUV 100 164 1,291 Mahindra Alturas G4 81 New Launch Mahindra Verito 21 93 Total 16,024 17,972

Source: AutoPunditz

Mahindra XUV300 surpassed the sales of Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Honda WR-V, all of which are the hot selling cars for their respective brands. The July 2019 sales data of XUV300 can’t be compared to the last year as the SUV was launched this year only.

In terms of overall sales, Mahindra registered a total sales of 16,024 vehicles during July 2019 as compared to 17,972 vehicles sold during July 2018, recording a decline of 11 percent. When compared to June 2019, there was a decline of 10 percent when Mahindra sold 17,762 units.

Mahindra had a good FY19 as they introduce three new cars in one year in three different segments – Marazzo MPV competing against the Toyota Innova, Alturas G4 based on Rexton and competing against Toyota Fortuner, and XUV300 small SUV competing against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. As for the Scoprio, Mahindra sold 2,864 units in July 2019 as compared to 3,876 units in July 2018, a 26 percent decline.