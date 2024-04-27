Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 Based EV) To Launch In 2025 – All Key Details

Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV will have a lot in common with the XUV700 and it will likely be launched in early 2025 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is developing the BE and XUV.e series of electric vehicles (EVs) for the Indian market. The first model from the XUV.e series is scheduled for launch next year. Although the XUV.e8 was tentatively set for release in December 2024, it could only arrive in early 2025. The test prototypes of the XUV.e8 have been caught on test multiple times, providing a sneak peek into its styling and equipment onboard.

On April 29, 2024 Mahindra is planning to launch the XUV 3XO, essentially the rebranded and facelifted version of the XUV 300. It will be followed by the five-door version of the Thar in August. The Mahindra XUV.e8 will compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Citroen Basalt EV, Tata Harrier EV, etc.

The frequent test sightings suggest that the company is actively refining the vehicle for its market debut. This model will likely generate interest among electric vehicle enthusiasts in India in the premium space, especially given the growing demand for long-range EVs and Mahindra’s commitment to expanding its electric vehicle range.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 concept was unveiled in the United Kingdom in August 2022. Recent spy images suggest that the production version of the XUV.e8 will closely follow many of the design elements from the concept, especially in the front fascia signalling Mahindra’s modern approach to EV design with the presence of a shut-off grille accompanying continuous LED light strip and vertical LED headlamps on the bumper.

Additionally, the rear profile will boast a tailgate and an LED tail lamp design that closely resembles the XUV700. The cabin will feature a triple-screen arrangement, encompassing a central touchscreen infotainment system, a digital gauge cluster, and a screen dedicated to the front passenger. The centre console and dashboard will also remain identical to the XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will become the first model to sit on the dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture and its e-motors could be borrowed from Volkswagen, considering their alliance. It could be equipped with an 80 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 450 km on a full charge. The EV measures 4,740 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,762 mm.