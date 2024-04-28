Mahindra XUV 3XO To Launch In India Tomorrow – All Details

Mahindra XUV 3XO will be available in petrol and diesel engine options and will be packed with new features and technologies

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to unveil the XUV 3XO in India tomorrow. This compact SUV, a revamped version of the XUV 300, will come with a myriad of enhancements both inside and out. In recent weeks, Mahindra has been teasing the XUV 3XO revealing plenty of key details such as the design updates, interior, performance metrics and fuel efficiency.

The interior design of the Mahindra XUV 3XO mirrors that of the XUV 400 electric SUV, albeit with subtle differences like chrome embellishments. Noteworthy features such as the dual-tone black and white dashboard scheme, HVAC vents, climate controls, steering wheel, storage compartments, and even the seating arrangement closely resemble its e-SUV counterpart.

The outgoing XUV 300’s outdated cabin makes the introduction of the fresh interior in the XUV 3XO a significant upgrade, positioning it competitively against rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and others. A standout feature within the cabin is the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, a first in its segment.

Accompanying this is a standalone 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an automatic climate control system, steering wheel with mounted controls, AdrenoX connectivity, adjustable headrests, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound, and Zip, Zap, and Zoom modes.

Safety features include six airbags as standard. Mahindra has disclosed that the XUV 3XO can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.5 seconds and boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl for the diesel MT variant – same as the outgoing model. The exterior receives a plethora of modifications inspired by the latest Mahindra lineup and the upcoming BE series.

The existing 1.2L petrol, 1.2L DI petrol, and 1.5L turbo diesel powertrains will remain unchanged in terms of performance figures. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available, with the DI petrol engine potentially receiving a new six-speed torque converter AT. Following the XUV 3XO’s launch, the five-door Thar will be introduced in August 2024 under the name Thar Armada.