Mahindra XUV 3XO To Get 7-Speaker Audio, Segment-Largest Pano Sunroof

Mahindra XUV 3XO will be officially launched next week and it will get an assortment of revisions inside and out

Mahindra & Mahindra has released another teaser video of the XUV 3XO, the renamed XUV300 with a myriad of revisions. The compact SUV will receive new features inside and out to rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV space.

It will be officially launched on April 29 with a brand new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission option for the 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine amongst a host of other key updates. No mechanical changes will be made elsewhere as the powerful 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel powertrains will continue with manual and automatic options.

The new teaser shows that the Mahindra XUV 3XO will be equipped with a seven-speaker audio system sourced from Harman Kardon. Previous teaser videos have indicated the existence of a smartphone-operated air conditioning system, suggesting remote capabilities for managing different functionalities. Consumers will be able to utilise BlueSense and Adrenox Connect applications to execute diverse tasks.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to feature a pioneering panoramic sunroof, along with an array of attributes akin to the cutting-edge XUV400 electric SUV. Noteworthy enhancements will encompass a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera setup.

Rumours point towards the inclusion of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) in the five-seater model as well. The forthcoming XUV 3XO is anticipated to command a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, undergoing substantial revisions both internally and externally to emanate a more upscale presence. The revamped exterior draws significant inspiration from the BE series.

Key exterior elements include pronounced LED DRLs, an updated front grille with triangular inserts, new LED projector headlights, refreshed front and rear bumpers, interconnected C-shaped LED taillights via a light bar, all-new alloy wheel design, revised side body panels and cladding, XUV 3XO branding on the tailgate and more.