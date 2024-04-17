Mahindra XUV 3XO Teased Again Revealing New Interior Details & Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO will receive an assortment of new features inside and out while the equipment list will be upgraded big time

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the third teaser video of the XUV 3XO, which is the rebranded XUV300 in its facelifted avatar. The compact SUV will receive an assortment of new features inside and out while the equipment list will be upgraded big time to compete firmly against rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and others.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be officially introduced on April 29, 2024 and it will get a brand new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission option with the 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine. Elsewhere, no mechanical changes will be made as the 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel powertrains will continue with manual and automatic choices.

The latest teaser video indicates the presence of smartphone operated air conditioning system and we expect remote operations for controlling the infotainment system amongst other features. Buyers will have the option to use BlueSense and a new Adrenox Connect applications to perform various functions making the ownership experience more seamless.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO will be equipped with a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof and a host of features found in the latest XUV400 electric SUV. Some of the key additions will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 360-degree camera system.

Speculations indicate that the five-seater will also get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). Compared to the outgoing model, the upcoming XUV 3XO will be pricier as it will be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out and it will be more premium as well. The redesigned exterior takes plenty of inspiration from the BE range.

Some of the highlights are more prominent LED Daytime Running Lights, a revised front grille with triangular inserts, newly designed LED projector headlamps, updated bumpers at the front and rear, new C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, newly designed alloy wheels, updated side body panels and cladding, XUV 3XO badging on the tailgate, black pillars and roof, etc.