Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 Base (Rs. 7.49 L) Explained – Features & Power

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 comes with features such as drive modes, six airbags, ESC, all four power windows and disc brakes, projector halogen headlamps, etc

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO, the rebranded XUV 300 in its facelifted avatar, yesterday. It carries a starting price of Rs. 7.64 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 15.49 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in multiple trim levels ranging from the entry-level MX1 to the top-of-the-line AX7 L.

Compared to the old model, the compact SUV is packed with more features and technologies. Some of the key highlights include a segment-first dual-pane sunroof and Level 2 ADAS with 10 features. In addition, Mahindra offers six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels standard right from the base variant, enhancing its VFM proposition.

The entry-level MX1, priced at Rs. 7.64 lakh (ex-showroom), is available only in a single specification as the 1.2L TCMPFi petrol engine producing 115 PS and 200 Nm is paired with a manual transmission. The XUV 3XO is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 18.89 kmpl in this engine and gearbox combination and is retailed in three colour schemes.

However, it does not feature drive modes as only three steering modes are available. The equipment list also comprises automatic start/stop technology for saving fuel, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), USB Type-C charging port at the rear, projector halogen headlamps, front armrest with storage, and front and rear power windows.

Customers choosing this variant will also get a 60:40 rear split seat and electrically adjustable wing mirrors. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is sold in nine trim levels namely MX1, MX2, MX2 PRO, MX3, MX3 PRO, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L and the base automatic variant is priced competitively at Rs. 9.99 lakh while the base sunroof equipped variant, the MX2 PRO, starts at Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has increased the boot volume from 257 litres to 295 litres and the availability of split rear seats elevates the overall practicality of the five-seater. It is also said to have class-best forward visibility and space for occupants. In the fiercely contested compact SUV segment, the XUV 3XO rivals the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.