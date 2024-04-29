Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched In India At Rs. 7.49 Lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with 35 standard safety features and is powered by a 1.2L petrol, 1.2L Di petrol and 1.5L diesel engines

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO in India, an upgraded iteration of the XUV 300, with numerous improvements inside and out. It is priced at Rs. 7.49 lakh for the base variant while the top-spec trim costs Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The interior design of the Mahindra XUV 3XO closely resembles that of the XUV 400 electric SUV but with some distinct variations, such as added chrome accents.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s interior shares several key features with its electric counterpart, the XUV 400. It adopts a dual-tone black and white dashboard scheme accompanied by HVAC vents, a two-zone automatic climate control system, and a steering wheel design found in the e-SUV. The revamped interior of the Mahindra XUV 3XO represents a significant leap from the outdated cabin of the outgoing XUV 300.

This upgrade places the XUV 3XO on a competitive footing against other compact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and others. Among the interior features, a notable addition is the panoramic sunroof, which sets it apart as the first in its segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. MX1 Rs. 7.49 Lakh 2. MX2 Pro MT Rs. 8.99 Lakh 3. MX2 Pro AT Rs. 9.99 Lakh 4. MX3 Rs. 9.49 Lakh 5. AX5 Rs. 10.69 Lakh 6. AX5 L AT Rs. 13.49 Lakh 7. AX5 L MT Rs. 11.99 Lakh 8. AX7 Rs. 12.49 Lakh 9. AX7 L Rs. 13.99 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with an array of advanced features designed to enhance comfort and connectivity. At the centre of the dashboard is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster similar to the XUV400.

Performance Specs Engine 1.2L petrol/1.2L DI petrol/1.5L diesel Power 115 PS/117 PS/130 PS Torque 200 Nm/300 Nm/250 Nm Gearbox MT & AT/MT & AMT/MT & AT Mileage (in kmpl) 18.89 & 17.69/20.6 & 21.2/20.1 & 18.2

Additional features include adjustable headrests, a 360-degree camera system, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, and three driving modes (Zip, Zap, and Zoom) that allow drivers to customize their driving experience. Mahindra has also revealed that the XUV 3XO can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 4.4 S (1.2 DI AT).

Furthermore, the diesel manual transmission variant claims a fuel efficiency of 20.6 kmpl, more frugal than the outgoing XUV 300. In terms of exterior design, the XUV 3XO undergoes significant changes drawing inspiration from the latest Mahindra lineup and the upcoming BE series. Besides a reinforced overall structure, Mahindra offers 35 safety features as standard with the XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will continue to offer the existing 1.2L petrol (115 PS/200 Nm), 1.2L direct-injection petrol (130 PS/250 Nm), and 1.5L turbo diesel (117 PS/300 Nm) engines, maintaining the same performance specifications. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available, with the 1.2L DI petrol engine possibly receiving a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The brand says the ESP technology is the same as that of the XUV700 with enhanced braking capabilities and stability. It comes with a 60:40 rear split seat as standard and boasts segment-first Level 2 ADAS tech. Mahindra also claims that the XUV EXO offers the segment’s roomiest cabin with the longest wheelbase of 2,600 mm.