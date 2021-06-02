Mahindra W620 SUV Coupe India Launch Around Early 2024

Mahindra W620 is expected to go on sale around early 2024 in India and it will likely be positioned above the upcoming XUV 700

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a number of new vehicles in the coming years and the product roadmap revealed during an internal presentation exposed further details. The homegrown UV specialist will strengthen its SUV portfolio by bringing in new generations of existing models and it will enter new segments as well.

The company will kickstart the proceedings with the XUV700 and is due for launch around October 2021. It will be followed by the second generation Scorpio in the final quarter of this financial year and the electric versions of KUV NXT and XUV 300 also appear to be in the development for launch next year.

In addition, the new generation Bolero and an all-new XUV 300 will arrive in the near future. As part of expanding its reach further into new SUV segments, Mahindra will introduce the five-seater XUV 500 mid-size SUV based on the re-engineered SsangYong Tivoli’s platform. The existing XUV500 will be temporarily discontinued following the debut of the XUV 700.

It will make a comeback as a monocoque SUV built from scratch likely after 2023. Mahindra is reportedly working on an SUV coupe based on the XUV Aero concept and the project was said to be given green light. It is expected to be slotted above the XUV 700 and rumours indicate that it could be called the XUV600 but the internal codename is W620.

Mahindra may open up a new SUV coupe segment with the W620 but it will be interesting to see if any other carmaker jumps on the bandwagon beforehand. Ideally, an SUV coupe tries to take advantage of the handling characteristics offered by a coupe alongside having the high practicality an SUV offers with ample ground clearance, off-roading nature and a spacious cabin.

The Mahindra W620 is expected to be based on the same monocoque architecture as the XUV 700 and it could be powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. An all-wheel-drive system could be made available as an option.