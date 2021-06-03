Mahindra Trademarks Xdreno Name, Likely For Bolero Based New Pickup

Mahindra Xdreno could be the name of the upcoming pickup truck based on the Bolero; launch likely in the coming years

Mahindra & Mahindra has recently trademarked the Xdreno name in India and we suspect it could be used for one of the models in the new range of pickup trucks based on Bolero. The homegrown UV specialist revealed a comprehensive product roadmap pertaining to passenger vehicles and commercial business recently and it gives some idea of where the name could end up.

The brand applied for a trademark of the Xdreno name only recently and it could fall in line with the new series of pickup trucks. Under the “We get the tough going” tagline, a list of new vehicles which are said to have low cost of ownership, innovative solutions for operators and enterprises were mentioned including as many as nine new PVs by 2026.

In the commercial vehicle department, fourteen new products are slated to arrive by 2026 across different price bracket. The Bolero has been available in the domestic market since 2000 and it still is the most consistent seller for the brand. The workhorse MUV has not changed much through its lifespan but catering to the requirements of customers, a new generation is in development.

It is scheduled to debut in the 2023-26 period and on the CV side, a new pickup truck range based on Bolero with four compact models are listed to arrive in the 2021-23 period. Two more pickup trucks based on Bolero Classic will also arrive in the 2023-24 period and the upcoming range could be dubbed the Xdreno.

The last mile mobility range comprises electric vehicles such as Atom, new Treo and Udo along with the new LMM platform is also in the pipeline while electrified Jeeto and 2-3 urban pickup trucks are in the works as well. Later this year, Mahindra will introduce the XUV700 seven-seater and it will be followed by the new generation Scorpio in early 2022.

The electrified XUV300 and KUV NXT, new generation XUV300, five-door Thar, a mystery V201, an SUV coupe codenamed W620, Born EV1 and EV2 will also be launched in the coming years.