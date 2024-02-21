Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name For Upcoming Pickup

The Scorpio X Pickup could be the next big launch from Mahindra after the debut of Thar 5-Door in the coming months in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch the highly anticipated Thar 5-Door in the Indian market. Expected to debut around mid-2024, the off-road-oriented SUV will be an extension to the company’s current Thar 3-door range. In the latest development, the Indian SUV maker has registered a new trademark for the Scorpio X name in India. As per the speculations, this will be the name for the brand’s upcoming pickup.

Last year, celebrating Independence Day on 15th August, Mahindra showcased the Scorpio N-based pickup concept in an event held in South Africa. Christened the Global Pik Up, the final production version of the four-wheeler is due for a launch next year i.e. 2025.

In addition to this, the test mule of the Scorpio N-based pickup was also spotted testing in November 2023. So, there are high chances that the upcoming pickup truck from Mahindra will bear the Scorpio X moniker. The Scorpio X will be written in the same fashion as the Scorpio N name with the letter ‘X’ positioned on the top right corner of the nameplate.

Internally codenamed Z121, the Scorpio X pickup will be underpinned by the next-generation ladder frame chassis which will score high in terms of safety. While the concept appeared very futuristic, portraying a strong and rugged appeal, the final production is expected to be toned down without compromising on the road presence.

Furthermore, it will likely bear considerable resemblance to the Scorpio N’s front fascia. Talking about the dimensions, the wheelbase will be longer than the Scorpio N and the width will likely remain more or less the same. The Scorpio N-based pickup is designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS).

The powertrain details of the upcoming Scorpio X pickup are under wraps, however, we expect it to draw power from the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, mated to the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It will also get a proper four-wheel-drive system. In India, the Scorpio N-based pickup will rival the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.