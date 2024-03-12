Mahindra Trademarks New Names For Upcoming e-SUVs – Details

Mahindra has trademarked XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO and XUV 1XO names in India and they could be used for a new range of ICE platform-derived electric SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra has applied for trademarks of five new names in India and they could be used for the upcoming range of electric SUVs. They are XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO and XUV 1XO and are very straightforward in what they represent as the XUV prefix has been followed by suffix of some of the existing nameplates with X in the middle.

The XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO and XUV 1XO end with O following the traditional naming strategy of the homegrown manufacturer. These names are accepted and advertised according to the documents and they are yet to be registered fully. It is customary that automobile manufacturers register names before deciding to use them and most of them may not make the cut.

In this case, however, we see a certain pattern as the XUV 7XO could be used for the production version of the XUV.e8 concept which is based on the XUV700 ICE. Otherwise, it could be considered as the name for the EV derivative based on the existing XUV700 platform. The same strategy may apply to the XUV 3XO, as the ICE XUV300-based electric SUV is in the works.

What is more interesting is the XUV 1XO as Mahindra does not sell any SUV below the XUV300 currently. Previously, Mahindra offered the KUV100 micro SUV, which set the tone for successfully running micro SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Thus, Mahindra might bring in an electric micro SUV in the near future carrying the XUV 1XO moniker.

The XUV500 was succeeded by the XUV700 a few years ago and speculations surrounding the next-gen XUV500 sitting below the XUV700 have existed in the past with a 4.3m overall length. On a long shot, the XUV 5XO might be the electric version of a possibly new XUV500. The guesswork can be endless though and we will have to wait and see what pans out.

Realistically, the names could be used for the XUV.e and BE range of electric vehicles that will feature dedicated skateboard EV platforms or the XUV XO range could be slotted below them in a manner as mentioned above.