Mahindra To Launch 7 New Cars In 2021-22 – XUV700 To Bolero Neo

Mahindra currently has a market share of 5.2 per cent, and is the fifth best-selling car manufacturer in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has certainly worked hard to improve its brand perception in the Indian market, and the homegrown manufacturer has managed to win people’s trust over the past few years. As far as sales are concerned, Mahindra is currently the fifth-largest carmaker in the country, and there is no looking back from here on.

The manufacturer aims to further improve its foothold in the country, and for that, Mahindra is currently working on introducing a host of new cars. We have put together a list of the seven new cars that Mahindra will be launching in one year’s time, take a read to know more about them –

1. XUV700

Mahindra recently confirmed that it will be introducing a brand new mid-size SUV in the country called the XUV700, which will take the current-gen XUV500’s position in the brand’s line-up, and will directly rival the likes of the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus, while also give competition to the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

The XUV700 will be offered with both 6-seat and 7-seat layouts, and will be equipped with a range of feel-good features like a free-standing dual-screen dashboard that includes a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, captain seats (6-seat variant) and more. The XUV700 is expected to be launched around July this year.

2. New XUV500

Mahindra will stop the production of the XUV500 when the XUV700 is launched, temporarily. However, Mahindra will revive the XUV500 moniker for a direct rival to the likes of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. The five-seat XUV500 is expected to arrive by mid-2022, and will likely share its powertrains and platform with the XUV700.

The XUV500 will likely feature the same interior design as the XUV700, however, a few premium features could be left out. The dashboard design will also likely be same, with the digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system, placed in a joint housing.

3. New-gen Scorpio

Mahindra is set to introduce a generational update for the Scorpio as well, and the carmaker has confirmed that the next-gen Scorpio will be launched by the end of this year. In recent months, the next-gen Scorpio has been spied on test n number of times, revealing a lot of information about the car.

The top-end variants of the Scorpio will likely be equipped with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a flat-bottom leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and a larger touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push button start/stop and more.

4. XUV300 Sportz

Mahindra showcased a new variant of the XUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo called the XUV300 Sportz. While it did feature some stickers on the outside, we have been more interested in what it hid under its bonnet, i.e. a new 1.2-litre G1.2T three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 128 PS of maximum power along with 230 Nm of peak torque.

This will make the XUV300 the most powerful car in the segment. The engine will likely be offered with a 6-speed MT, as well as an optional automatic gearbox. While the launch was originally expected last year itself, the XUV300 Sportz is now expected to hit the markets by mid-2021.

5. Bolero Neo (TUV300 Facelift)

Mahindra is working on a facelift for the TUV300, which is expected to be called Bolero Neo. The Bolero is currently Mahindra’s highest-selling car in the Indian market, and the Bolero Neo will continue to be sold alongside the utilitarian SUV. The Bolero Neo is expected to be launched by the end of this year itself.

The Bolero Neo will be based on new-age ladder-frame chassis, and a range of new features are expected to be offered to make it more appealing. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed MT as well as an optional auto.

6. XUV300 Electric

The XUV300 Electric was showcased at last year’s Auto Expo in concept form, and the car is certainly one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming Mahindra cars in the country. The fully-electric vehicle is expected to be launched in the country later this year, or early 2022, and will go on to rival the Tata Nexon EV in the market.

The long-range version of the Mahindra XUV300 Electric will offer a range of around 350 km on a single full charge. It will also feature some distinctive design elements like blue inserts here and there over the ICE XUV300 to set the two apart from each other. Apart from that, expect the addition of a closed front grille as well as a new set of alloy wheels on the XUV300 Electric.

7. eKUV100

The electric KUV100 (eKUV100) has also been in the pipeline for a long time now. However, Mahindra could finally launch the car later this year, which will make it one of the most affordable electric cars in the country.

Mahindra originally showcased the eKUV100 in a near-production form at the 2018 Auto Expo, and went on to display the production-ready version of the EV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car has been spied on test a range of times, but the EV is finally expected to be launched in the coming months.