Mahindra To Launch 3 Dozen New Vehicles In India By 2026

Mahindra is planning to launch more than three dozen new products across different sectors over the next five years with heft investments

Mahindra & Mahindra has released a statement announcing the creation of a new global design organisation pertaining to the auto and farming sector. In addition, Pratap Bose has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer and he will report for duties on June 24 directly to Rajesh Jejurikar, ED, Auto and Farm Sectors M&M.

The homegrown manufacturer will accelerate activities across different fields as part of the transformation for the betterment of the future. Over the next half a decade, Mahindra will launch more than three dozen vehicles across the commercial vehicle, utility vehicle and tractor segments as close to Rs. 17,000 crore investments will be made over the next three years.

Pratap Bose was an instrumental figure in Tata Motors’ latest passenger vehicles’ design philosophy and his expertise will come in handy in styling the future Mahindra products. The Global Design organization comprises Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) based out of Coventry, United Kingdom and Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S).

Bose, who spent 14 years with Tata, will oversee proceedings in both the design centres that are responsible for the upcoming lineup of Sports Utility Vehicles, last-mile mobility solutions, commercial vehicles, Peugeot scooters for international markets, tractors, farming machines, Born electric vehicles, light commercial vehicles under 3.5 ton and so on.

It must be noted that Ajay Saran Sharma, who joined M&M recently, was an executive at Tata Motors and he currently works as Vice President and Head – Global Design Management. He will lead Design Program Management (DPM) of M.I.D.S and M.A.D.E while being responsible for overseeing physical and digital modelling, studio engineering, etc.

Mahindra will debut the XUV700 around October 2021 and it will be followed by a host of SUVs including the five-door version of the Thar, new generation XUV500 likely around early 2024, all-new Bolero and XUV300 along with the XUV900 SUV coupe as well as Born EV1 and EV2. Mahindra has also outlined a capital expenditure of Rs. 3,000 crore for electric vehicles in the next three years as well.