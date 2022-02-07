Mahindra Thar With Overland Kit Is A Brilliant Custom Off-Roader – Video

Here, we have a modified Mahindra Thar, customised by Azad 4×4, which features a restyled exterior and a leather-wrapped interior

Mahindra Thar is currently one of the most in-demand cars in the Indian market. The lifestyle SUV is extremely popular among enthusiasts, many of whom love to customise their rides. The aftermarket support for Thar is quite good, with plenty of workshops across the country offering customisation services specifically for the little Mahindra off-roader.

Azad 4×4 is one such customisation company, which specialises in off-road modifications. The company recently customised a Mahindra Thar for a customer, and the modified SUV has been showcased in the video below. At the front, we see an off-road metal bumper with integrated projector fog lamps, turn indicators, and slots for installing a winch.

The headlamps are new LED units, with LED DRL rings. The front grille is new as well, and the custom flared wheel arches get additional LED DRLs and turn indicators. The SUV also gets a custom hood, with functional hood scoops. The rear wheel arches are flared as well. We see chrome-finished aftermarket alloy wheels all around, and the tyres are much wider now.

Save for the new rims, all chrome parts of the SUV have been blacked out, including the badges and logos, while the body has been painted bright yellow. The taillights get black embellishments, and an off-road rear bumper has been installed here. A stop-lamp has been added on the spare wheel mount, and we also see a custom exhaust muffler here.

The interior of the vehicle features custom leather wrapping on the steering wheel, dashboard, inside door panels, the sides of the centre console, and gear knobs, all with contrast yellow stitching. There’s a carbon-fibre dip finish on the infotainment screen housing and AC vents. The seats feature new perforated leather seats, which also get yellow stitching.

The cup holders at the front have been padded, while at the rear, padded armrests and cupholders have been added. Azad 4×4 also offers a host of other modification options for Mahindra Thar. With this video, the testimony of the owner of this particular model is also shown, and he was quite happy with the mod job.