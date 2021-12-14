Mahindra Thar Sales Up By Nearly 24% In Nov 2021

In November 2021, a total of 3,181 units of Mahindra Thar were sold in India, which equates to a sales growth of 23.82 per cent on a YoY basis

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India in October last year, and it was an immediate hit. The SUV manages to generate impressive sales numbers every month, despite being a lifestyle SUV and not a mass-market family car! Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra sold 3,181 units of the Thar in India, which is a fairly impressive sales performance, especially considering the current market slowdown.

During the same month last year (November 2020), a total of 2,569 units of the SUV were sold, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 23.82 per cent in November 2021. Also, the Thar’s sales have seen a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 18.16 per cent, compared to 2,692 units sold in October 2021.

Mahindra Thar enjoys an extremely high demand in India, but due to the global semiconductor shortage, the manufacturing capacity is unable to match up to that. As such, there are a lot of pending orders for the SUV, and new buyers have to wait up to a year to take delivery of one (depending on the chosen variant).

The Thar is currently available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, capable of generating 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT variants) of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel powerplant, good for 130 PS and 300 Nm.

Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, available on both engines. The SUV comes equipped with a 4×4 system as standard, complete with a shift-on-fly transfer case (modes: 2 High, 4 High, and 4 Low) and a mechanical locking rear differential. For improved off-road performance, brake locking differentials, hill-climb assist, hill descent control, etc., are available as well.

Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs. 12.78 lakh to Rs. 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It currently has just one rival in the Indian market – Force Gurkha. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is slated to arrive soon, but it would serve as a more affordable alternative rather than a direct competitor. Also, M&M is developing a 5-door version of the Thar, which is expected to offer more practicality without compromising on off-road performance