Mahindra Thar Modified With Rally Cabin – First In India

Check out this modified Mahindra Thar, by Vin 4×4, which sports a rally-style cabin and a few brilliant off-road mods

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-generation Thar. The SUV became an immediate hit in the Indian market, and the manufacturer has received over 75,000 bookings for it to date! Also, the aftermarket support for the new Thar is extremely strong, which is why customising one is rather easy (and alluring).

Here, we bring you another such example, customised by VIN 4×4. This particular modified Thar is the first one in India to get a rally-style cabin, as per the workshop. In the pictures here, we can see that the SUV’s rear seats have been removed to free up the space at the rear. The stock roll bars have been replaced by aftermarket ones.

The front seats are enclosed within a custom-built cabin, complete with a windscreen at the rear. At the top of the rear roll cage, auxiliary LED lights have been added for better illumination. Other than that, the SUV also gets a new Jeep-style front grille, aftermarket LED headlamps, and an offroad-spec bumper with an integrated bash plate.

The front bumper also gets two tow hooks and a pair of integrated LED fog lights. Other than that, rocksliders have also been installed on the SUV, along with additional brake lights on the rear bumper. Better underbody protection has also been added, to ensure that the vehicle stays protected when venturing off the road.

This customised Mahindra Thar not only looks brilliant, but has plenty of functional mods as well. No changes have been reported under the hood of the SUV. Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options in India – a 2.0L turbo-petrol (150 PS) and a 2.2L turbo-diesel (130 PS) – both available with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

A four-wheel-drive system is offered as standard here, along with a low-ratio transfer case, which makes this SUV the perfect tool for off-roading. Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs. 12.78 lakh to Rs. 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it only has one rival in the Indian market at the moment – Force Gurkha.