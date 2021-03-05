Mahindra Thar Digitally Re-Imagined With Willys Jeep Flavour –Video

Here, we have a digitally-modified Mahindra Thar, which features styling inspired by World War II-era Willys Jeep

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-generation Thar in India back in October 2020. The SUV has been enjoying a lot of popularity among buyers in our market, with the waiting period currently extending up to 10 months for select variants! Even though it is a relatively new vehicle, we’ve already come across plenty of modified examples of the new-gen Thar, some of which are masterful custom-builds.

Here, we have a digitally modified Mahindra Thar, named ‘Classic Edition’, which sports Willys Jeep-inspired styling. This rendering has been created by SRK Designs, and the entire process has been documented in the video below. As for the design changes, we see that the stock front bumper has been replaced by an off-road-spec metal bumper, complete with a winch and two towing hooks.

The front grille has been replaced by Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille, which looks way cooler. The SUV has been given olive green paint, including on the wheel arch claddings. The roof and doors have been removed, and rock sliders have been added. The SUV also sports a set of olive-coloured steel wheels, shod with knobby tyres.

The stock roll cage of the Thar has been replaced by a bare-bones roll protection bar. The front windshield isn’t hinged like the original though. The seats get olive-coloured upholstery, to match with the exterior, and a few decals have been added on the body to complete the look. This is perhaps one of the most interesting concept vehicles based on the Thar that we’ve come across.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options. The first is a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged petrol motor, which belts out 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT). The second one is a 2.2-litre diesel motor, which develops 130 PS and 300 Nm.

Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Thar comes standard with a part-time 4×4 system, along with plenty of other goodies, like independent double-wishbone front suspension, multi-link rear suspension, a mechanical locking differential, ESP, hill start assist, hill descent control, etc.