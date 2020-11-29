Mahindra Thar Could Soon Be Offered With Front-Facing Seats Only

The 2020 Thar is being offered in two trim levels – AX and LX, with the former being adventure-oriented, while the latter is positioned as a lifestyle-oriented model

Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market on October 2, 2020 and the updated off-roader has received an overwhelming response across the country. The response for the Thar is so good, that the waiting period for the SUV is currently over 8 months!

The 2020 Thar was recently tested by Global NCAP, and was awarded a mind-blowing 4-star safety rating – making it the highest-rated body-on-frame car that has been crash-tested by the organisation. The Thar received a 4-star rating in adult occupant protection, as well as 4 stars in child occupant safety, and the bodyshell integrity was rated stable.

However, it should be noted that the 2020 Thar that was used by Global NCAP for the crash test came equipped with front-facing rear seats. However, the base AX Std and AX petrol variants come equipped with side-facing bench rear seats. As a matter of fact, Mahindra recently stopped taking orders for the base AX Std and AX variants of the Thar.

The orders for these two entry-level trims are expected to resume some time in January next year, with forward-facing rear seats possibly being offered as a standard fitment. As of now, Mahindra retails the Thar at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.75 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The price of the base AX Std variant is expected to go up with the introduction of the front-facing rear seats, and could be priced around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the pricing of the higher trims is expected to remain unchanged.

Talking about the car, it is currently offered with two powertrains, including a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine that puts out 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque, along with a 2.0-litre mStallion four-pot turbocharged petrol TGDi engine that makes 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 Nm with AT). The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic.