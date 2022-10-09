Mahindra Thar Completes 2 Years – Rs. 2.55 Lakh Price Hiked Since Launch

The Mahindra Thar is now priced from Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and is only available in three trim options for buyers

The Mahindra Thar is currently one of the most iconic lifestyle vehicles in the country and is celebrating its second anniversary in the country. With an average waiting period of around 6 months, the new Thar still continues to be in popular demand and offers an extremely capable and powerful package for buyers looking for a tough off-roader. In the last two years, the brand has significantly increased the price of this SUV while many updates too were introduced to make it an even better SUV for buyers.

For starters, the Thar petrol is now only available in three variants – AX(O) Convertible, LX Convertible, and LX Hard Top. For a quick comparison, six iterations of the Thar petrol were on sale at the time of the launch – AX Std, AX Fixed Soft Top, AX(O) Convertible, AX(O) Hard Top, LX Convertible, and LX Hard Top.

Those opting for the diesel engine on the other hand will be offered with four trim options – AX(O) Convertible, AX(O) Hard Top, LX Convertible, and LX Hard Top. The AX Fixed Soft Top variant has now been discontinued by the brand. Mentioned below in a detailed price list of the new Thar.

Variant October 2020 October 2022 Difference AX Std (P) Rs 9.8 lakh N.A. — AX Fixed soft top (P) Rs 10.65 lakh N.A. — AX(O) Convertible (P) Rs 11.9 lakh RS 13.59 lakh Rs 1.69 lakh AX(O) Hard top (P) N.A. N.A. LX Convertible (P) Rs 13.45 lakh (AT) Rs 15.74 lakh (AT) Rs 2.29 lakh LX Hard Top (P) Rs 12.49 lakh/ Rs 13.55 lakh (AT) Rs 14.28 lakh/ Rs 15.28 lakh (AT) Rs 1.79 lakh/ Rs 1.73 lakh AX Fixed soft top (D) Rs 10.85 lakh N.A. — AX(O) Convertible (D) Rs 12.1 lakh Rs 14.16 lakh Rs 2.06 lakh AX(O) Hard top (D) Rs 12.2 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 2.01 lakh LX Convertible (D) Rs 12.85 lakh/ Rs 13.65 lakh (AT) Rs 14.77 lakh/ Rs 16.2 lakh (AT) Rs 1.92 lakh/ Rs 2.55 lakh LX Hard Top (D) Rs 12.95 lakh/ Rs 13.75 lakh (AT) Rs 14.87 lakh/ Rs 16.29 lakh (AT) Rs 1.92 lakh/ Rs 2.54 lakh

Having said this, the Thar continues to be offered with same powertrain options but did get some major updates to the features list. For those wondering, the SUV now misses out on features like adjustable lumbar support, silver finish on the bumpers, reduced front USB ports, etc.

The Indian carmaker is also said to be working on a five-door iteration of the SUV that will soon be launched in the country. More details will soon be shared by Mahindra.