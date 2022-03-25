Mahindra Thar “Badlands Vehicle” Is A Customised Off-Roader Beauty

Check out this customised Mahindra Thar by Classic Servicepoint, Noida, which features plenty of attractive off-road mods

Mahindra Thar is the most popular lifestyle vehicle in India currently, and the demand for it seems to be continuously growing in our market. The off-road SUV is extremely popular among enthusiasts, most of whom love to customise their rides, and the aftermarket support for the current-gen Thar has been growing since before it went on sale!

Here, we have a modified Mahindra Thar, customised by Noida-based Classic Servicepoint. The SUV features plenty of mods, which give it an extremely rugged and robust feel. Starting at the front, we see a new front grille with four vertical notches. The vehicle gets aftermarket LED headlights with integrated dual-purpose LEDs (DRLs and turn indicators).

An off-road bumper, with integrated bull bars and bash plate, has been installed on the SUV. The bumper also gets LED foglamps, and the halogen turn indicators at the front of the front fenders have been replaced by LED units. We also see a custom bonnet here, which features sporty-looking air vents on the top and ‘Badlands Vehicle’ branding at the sides, although the stock bonnet clamps remain.

We also see thicker cladding on the fenders now, along with cladding on the fuel filler cap. We also see piano black embellishments on the taillights, and the rear bumper has been blacked out. The SUV also gets a dual-tip exhaust, which looks extremely sporty, and the door hinges have been painted black.

This customised Mahindra Thar also gets aftermarket alloy wheels, shod with BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres. The SUV gets a beige exterior colour, which contrasts well with all the blacked-out components. Also, a pair of auxiliary LED light bars have been added to the SUV’s roof, just above the front windscreen. The interior of the SUV cannot be seen here, and the windscreen and windows are tinted.

In the Indian market, Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs. 13.17 lakh to Rs. 15.53 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). There are two engine options available on it – a 2.0L petrol unit and a 2.2L diesel unit – with transmission choices consisting of a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The off-road SUV has just one direct rival at the moment – Force Gurkha.