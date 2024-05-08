Mahindra Thar Armada To Be Loaded With Premium Features & Tech

Mahindra Thar Armada will be introduced in India in August 2024 and it will be loaded with more features and technologies compared to the three-door model

Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil the five-door Thar, which could be dubbed the Armada in India On August 15, 2024. It is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated cars launches of this CY. The exterior design will be slightly different from the existing three-door variant but the interior is set to get significant upgrades, with the presence of more premium features and advanced tech.

It will maintain the boxy proportions and tall pillars characteristic of the three-door Thar, emphasising its ruggedness and authentic 4×4 appeal. It’s expected to have a starting price exceeding Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the recently launched five-door Force Gurkha directly as it will be slotted above the five-door Jimny.

Built on the same ladder frame chassis, the five-door Thar Armada will share several components with the Scorpio N. The Mahindra Thar Armada will feature an extended wheelbase, resulting in a more spacious cabin that should be attractive to families, all without compromising its off-road prowess. It will sport a two-tone dashboard and white upholstery, which adds to the sense of roominess and comfort.

The seats are expected to be more comfortable in comparison to the three-door variant. Judging by the spy images, the features list will include a sunroof, electrically operated and ventilated front seats, automatic AC, rear air conditioning vents, reading lamps for rear passengers, six airbags, ADAS and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

The customers will also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provision, a fully digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, adjustable headrests, cooled glovebox, inner door handles mounted on the pillars, circular AC vents and 4×4 system in the high-end trim levels.

In terms of performance, the five-door Mahindra Thar will offer a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine. Both engines will be available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It’s not yet clear whether a smaller 1.5L diesel engine will be sold in this lineup or not.