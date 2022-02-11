Mahindra Teases 3 New EV Concepts; Unveil In July 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra will be unveiling three new electric concept SUVs this year, based on the brand’s ‘Born’ dedicated EV platform

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra had announced its ambitious Born Electric Vehicle platform. Said platform will be a dedicated EV architecture, which will be crucial to the manufacturer’s future in the electric mobility space. Now, M&M has officially announced that the ‘Born Electric Vision’ will be unveiled in July this year.

The teaser for the Born EV platform gives us a brief glimpse of upcoming vehicles based on it. Three concept electric SUVs are shown in the video, bearing aggressive front and rear fascia, illuminated by sleek LEDs. Their design seems to be an evolution of XUV700’s styling, with small differences between the three.

Cranking up the brightness in the teaser gives us more clarity on the silhouettes of these upcoming EVs. It looks like this bunch consists of a compact SUV, a midsize SUV, and a midsize coupe-style SUV, likely based on XUV300, XUV700, and the upcoming XUV900. We’ll have to wait for more teaser videos or images to emerge before we can analyse it properly.

The teaser also reveals that these forthcoming EVs have been designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), the manufacturer’s global design centre in the UK. last year, M&M had unveiled a roadmap for its upcoming passenger cars, which mentioned two Born electric vehicles – named EV1 and EV2 – which were scheduled to launch between 2025 and 2026.

However, it now seems that the homegrown manufacturer will be bringing them out sooner. We don’t have any specifications about the Born EV platform yet, but we won’t have to wait too long to know what Mahindra has in store. We expect the brand to showcase only concept EVs this year, with production-spec versions following later.

The manufacturer is planning to introduce a few other new electric cars soon, based on existing ICE vehicles. Mahindra KUV100 EV (eKUV100) is expected to launch in India this year, followed by XUV300 EV (eXUV300 or XUV400) in 2023. The automaker also has plans to electrify XUV700, by adding either a hybrid or a fully-electric powertrain option to the SUV.