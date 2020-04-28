Mahindra & Tata To Launch 7 New Cars By Next Year In India

While Tata Motors has forayed into other segments, Mahindra & Mahindra has continued to focus on SUVs for the Indian market

While the foreign manufacturers have dominated the passenger vehicle space in the Indian market for a long time, Indian manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra seem to have finally caught up to their pace. Both the homegrown carmakers have extensively improved their perception in the people’s minds, thanks to new product launches in the past two-three years.

While Mahindra and Tata are currently performing pretty well in all the segments they currently have their footprints in, both the carmakers are continuously working on improving their line-up by either updating the current cars, or launching all-new cars altogether.

Here is a combined list of the 7 upcoming Mahindra and Tata cars, that will be launched by next year –

1. New-gen Mahindra Thar

We expected Mahindra to showcase a new-gen version of the Thar at the 2020 Auto Expo, but we were left disappointed. Instead, the carmaker will now be launching the updated off-roader later this year.

The new Thar will retain its overall boxy appearance, while it will feel a lot more premium as compared to the outgoing model. Equipment like alloy wheels, a hard-top on the outside, as well as a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, front-facing rear seats inside the cabin will make the SUV more urban than before.

Powering SUV will likely be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 140 PS power, and a 2.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, with a max power output of about 190 PS. A 6-speed manual gearbox will handle the transmission duties, along with an optional AMT.

2. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra has been working on a new-gen version of the Scorpio as well, since the car has been spied on test a couple of times previously, albeit with camouflage. The next-gen Scorpio will likely be built on a new ladder-frame chassis which would make it bigger and more spacious than the current model on sale. In addition, the spy shots suggest that the new Scorpio will likely feature curvy design elements, unlike the current boxy profiile.

The next-gen Scorpio will likely be borrowing the 2020 Thar’s 2.0-litre diesel engine, while just like the latter, a petrol engine could also be introduced with the SUV. Changes inside the cabin will include a larger infotainment screen, a dual-tone dashboard and standard front-facing rear seats.

3. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

The third Mahindra SUV set for a long-overdue update is the XUV500, since the car hasn’t received a generational update in its entire nine-year existence in the Indian market. However, prototypes of the next-gen XUV500 have also been spied a few times, with a launch expected in Q1 2021.

Since the competition in the mid-size SUV segment has drastically risen in the past couple of years, the 2021 XUV500 will be offered with a range of new features including a larger touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, as well as flush door handles.

The 2021 XUV500 will be based on an all-new platform, and will likely be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 180 hp. Also on offer will likely be a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi turbo petrol engine putting out 190 hp and 380 Nm torque. A 6-speed manual and an optional automatic gearbox will be the transmission options.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra showcased a fully-electric version of the XUV300, which will be directly pitted against the Tata Nexon EV upon its arrival. The XUV300 EV will likely offer a range of at least 350 km from a single full charge, and will be capable of fast charging as well. Expect the electric SUV to carry some distinctive elements as compared to the donor car.

The all-electric XUV300 is expected to be launched in the country by the end of next year, and it will likely be priced around the Rs 15 lakh mark, in order to give competition to its rival.

5. Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors revealed a three-row version of the Harrier SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and dubbed it as the ‘Gravitas’. While the Gravitas was revealed as a six-seat SUV, Tata will also likely offer it with a seven-seat format.

Since the Gravitas will be sharing its platform and powertrains with the Harrier, it will be plonked with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the latter. The said engine puts out 170 PS of maximum power, and 350 Nm of peak torque. Apart from that, a petrol powertrain is also expected to be offered with the car.

The Gravitas will be slotted above the Harrier in Tata’s line-up, and will be pitted against the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

6. Tata HBX

Tata has been working on a new micro SUV for the Indian market, which would go on to become the carmaker’s entry-level SUV offering in the Indian market, and will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100. The ‘HBX’ was unveiled at this year’s Auto Expo as a concept, but Tata later claimed that the production model will be 97% close to the concept.

It will be plonked with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol (86 PS/114 Nm) engine as the Tiago, and will be offered with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster etc. A launch is expected by the end of this year, with prices beginning at around Rs 5 lakh.

7. Tata Altroz EV

Tata has previously launched fully-electric versions of the Tigor, and more recently, the Nexon. Now, the homegrown carmaker is planning to launch a battery-powered Altroz, and we also saw the production-spec car at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Tata is yet to reveal any technical details of the Altroz EV, but we expect it to offer a 300 km driving range on a single full charge, similar to the Nexon EV. Upon launch by the end of this year or in early 2021, the car will go on to become the first fully-electric premium hatchback in the country.