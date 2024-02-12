Mahindra SUV Discounts [February 2024] – Up To Rs. 4 Lakh

Unlock massive savings this February on Mahindra SUVs! Enjoy discounts up to Rs. 4.0 lakh on popular models

Mahindra is offering attractive discounts on several of its popular SUV models in February 2024, making it a great time to consider bringing one home. Whether you’re looking for a rugged off-roader like the Thar or a stylish and feature-packed option like the XUV300, there’s a Mahindra SUV with your name on it, potentially at a discounted price.

For the MY2023 Bolero, customers can enjoy cash discounts of up to Rs. 89,000, while the MY2024 variant offers savings of up to Rs. 66,810. The offers may vary based on the variant chosen. As for the Bolero Neo, the MY2023 and MY2024 models come with attractive discounts of up to Rs. 88,000 and Rs. 69,993, respectively.

The spacious Mahindra Marazzo presents discounts of up to Rs. 40,100 for the MY2023 model and Rs. 40,020 for the MY2024 variant. Whether you opt for the previous or the latest edition, savings are assured. If you want a comfy family-mover at a steal price, this is one of the best options in the market!

Mahindra SUV Discounts – February 2024 Model Cash Discount Mahindra Bolero (MY2023) Up to Rs. 89,000 Mahindra Bolero (MY2024) Up to Rs. 66,810 Mahindra Bolero Neo (MY2023) Up to Rs. 88,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo (MY2024) Up to Rs. 69,993 Mahindra Marazzo (MY2023) Up to Rs. 40,100 Mahindra Marazzo (MY2024) Up to Rs. 40,020 Mahindra XUV300 (MY2023) Up to Rs. 1.43 lakh Mahindra XUV300 (MY2024) Up to Rs. 1.18 lakh Mahindra XUV400 (MY2023) Up to Rs. 4.0 lakh Mahindra XUV400 (MY2024) Up to Rs. 50,000 Mahindra Thar 0 Mahindra Scorpio Classic 0 Mahindra Scorpio-N 0 Mahindra XUV700 0

The feature-packed Mahindra XUV300, for MY2023, boasts impressive cash discounts of up to Rs. 1.43 lakh, making it an opportune time to own this compact SUV. The MY2024 version is not far behind, offering maximum savings of Rs. 1.18 lakh, depending on the specific trim levels. In the XUV400 lineup, the MY2023 edition comes with substantial discounts of up to Rs. 4.0 lakh, providing customers with an irresistible deal.

The MY2024 model offers a cash discount of up to Rs. 50,000, ensuring affordability without compromising on performance. For the adventurous souls eyeing the iconic Thar, zero cash discounts are available. Other popular Mahindra SUVs, namely Scorpio, Scorpio-N, and XUV700, do not have any discounts and offers available this month.

These exclusive discounts are part of Mahindra’s commitment to offering value to its customers, making these popular SUVs more accessible to a broader audience. Whether you’re seeking a rugged off-roader, a family-friendly MPV, or a compact urban SUV, Mahindra’s lineup caters to diverse preferences.