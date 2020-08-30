Mahindra Silently Launches XUV500 BS6 Automatic In India

The Mahindra XUV500 is now available with a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox, paired with a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine

Earlier this year, Mahindra had decided to discontinue the automatic transmission on the XUV500, following the jump from BS4 to BS6 compliance. Now, Mahindra has silently reintroduced the automatic gearbox on the XUV500 range. The system is the same 6-speed torque-converter unit, sourced from AISIN, which did duty on the BS4 model.

This automatic transmission system offers creep function, as well as a manual mode. The other gearbox on offer is a 6-speed manual unit. Both come mated to a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power of 153 PS and a peak torque of 360 Nm.

Mahindra XUV500 has four trim levels – W5, W7, W9, W11 (O). The automatic transmission will be available in all except the base trim, i.e, on W7, W9, W11 (O), priced at Rs. 15.65 lakh, Rs. 17.36 lakh, and Rs.18.88 lakh, respectively. Compared to the equivalent manual trims, the automatic variants are dearer by almost Rs. 1.2 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV500 only has one direct competitor at the moment – MG Hector Plus. The MG does not have a diesel-automatic combo, but it does offer a petrol engine (with an automatic gearbox as well). Tata is also preparing to launch the Gravitas by the end of this year, which will also compete against it. The Gravitas will have a much more powerful diesel engine than the XUV500, and will offer both manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra will also be adding a petrol engine to the XUV500 range, but probably on the next-generation model. This will be the 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine, which can generate up to 190 PS and 380 Nm. The manufacturer will probably detune this engine down a little before using it in this SUV. The new-gen model is expected to debut in India early next year.

Mahindra has a lot of new products lined up for the Indian market. The second-generation Thar is all set for launch on 2nd October, while the next-generation Scorpio is also expected to launch next year, a little while after the XUV500. Other than that, the company will also be introducing the XUV300 Sportz soon, which will have the 130 PS 1.2L mStallion engine.