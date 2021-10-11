Mahindra Sep 2021 Sales Analysis – XUV300, XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero

Mahindra recorded 12.863 units in the month of September 2021 as against 14,663 units during the same period in 2020 with a de-growth of 12.3 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a cumulative domestic tally of 12.863 units in the month of September 2021 as against 14,663 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 12.3 per cent. The homegrown UV specialist finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ table behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Kia.

It posted 15,786 units during the previous month of August 2021 and it led to an MoM decline of 18.5 per cent. Mahindra garnered a 6.9 per cent market share last month against 5 per cent during the corresponding month in 2020 with a gain of 1.9 per cent. The XUV300 compact SUV led the sales table within the brand’s portfolio.

The five-seater managed to record 3,693 units as against 3,700 units during the same period in 2020 with a near flat growth on a YoY basis. The second-generation Thar debuted back in late 2020 and it has been well received amongst consumers. The lifestyle off-roader posted 3,134 unit sales in the month of September 2021.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sep 2021 Sales Sep 2020 Sales 1. XUV300 3,693 3,700 2. Thar (%) 3,134 0 3. Scorpio (-27%) 2,588 3,527 4. Bolero (-70%) 1,755 5,797 5. XUV700 1,370 – 6. XUV500 (-73%) 160 595 7. Marazzo (-93%) 70 936 8. Alturas G4 (-30%) 51 73 9. KUV NXT (20%) 42 35

The Scorpio finished in the third position with 2,588 units as against 3,527 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 27 per cent. The Bolero garnered a total of 1,755 units last month as against 5,797 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 70 per cent.

The XUV700 has been making all the right waves in the domestic market as 1,370 units were registered. The bookings opened officially on October 7 and within an hour the first batch of XUV700s was sold out and the next batch of 25,000 units was reserved within two hours the following day as its initial reception has been nothing short of impressive.

The XUV500 ended up sixth with 160 units as against 595 units in September 2020 with a 73 per cent YoY decline while the Marazzo MPV recorded only 70 units as against 936 units with 93 per cent de-growth. The Alturas G4 covered the eighth position with 51 units as against 73 units and the KUV NXT posted only 42 units to finish ninth.