Mahindra Scorpio Sales Up By 33%, New-Gen Launching Early Next Year

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio will likely make its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a total of 14,240 units in November 2019 as against 15,155 units during the corresponding month last year with Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 6 per cent. The homegrown UV manufacturer finished third behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, and was just 235 units clear of the Kia Seltos. It had a market share of 5.4 per cent last month.

The only model that registered positive sales growth last month was the Scorpio. The SUV garnered 3,878 units in November 2019 as against 2,906 units during the same month in 2018 with 33 per cent YoY volume increase. Even on Month-on-Month basis, the Scorpio scored just 16 per cent YoY drop as 4,628 units were retailed in October 2019.

The existing Scorpio’s tenure appears to end on a good note as a brand new generation will be launched in the coming months. Having already been spied for several months, this is the first major upgrade for the Scorpio as it had undergone two facelifts in its more than 17-year run in the Indian market. The upcoming Scorpio comes with evolutionary exterior and interior changes.

It will likely make its global premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February alongside the second generation Thar off-roader before going on sale. The design updates are in line with the latest crop of Mahindra models as the more prominent front fascia will further enhance its road presence with redesigned headlights, grille and bumper sections.

In response to the competition, the interior will adorn upmarket finish to the dashboard and centre console and the cabin theme could also be revised. Features like Head-Up Display, a larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster could also be on the cards.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will also be updated to meet stringent crash test standards and may feature a final row with forward facing seat while the overall proportions could also grow. An all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with BSVI compliance could be found under the bonnet.