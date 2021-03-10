Mahindra Scorpio Registers Over 134% Sales Growth In February 2021

In February 2021, Mahindra Scorpio recorded a sales figure of 3,532 units, thereby posting a YoY sales growth of 134.68 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a strong sales growth last month, around 43 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis overall. The sales performance of the Scorpio was fairly strong, with the SUV posting a sales figure of 3,532 units. In fact, in February 2021, the Scorpio was the brand’s second-best-selling model in our market, behind only the Bolero (4,843 units sold).

During the same period last year (February 2020), a total of 1,505 units of the Scorpio were sold, which translates to a YoY sales growth of 134.68 per cent. However, on a Month-on-Month basis, sales of the Scorpio have shown a decline of 13.49 per cent in February 2021, with the retail figures of January 2021 standing at 4,083 per cent.

Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which belts out a peak power of 140 PS and a maximum torque of 319 Nm. This motor is offered with a single transmission option, a 6-speed manual unit. The price of the SUV currently ranges from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Mahindra Scorpio is due for a replacement soon, and its next-generation model has been spotted multiple times during road tests. The next-generation Scorpio will share its underpinnings with the second-generation Thar, and will also feature major updates to both the exterior and interior design. Apart from that, the new-gen Scorpio will offer plenty of new features and equipment as well.

Thanks to plenty of spy shots, it has been revealed that the next-gen Scorpio will get projector headlamps, LED taillights, a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four wheels, functional roof rails, a roof-mounted rear spoiler (with integrated high-mount stop lamp), and C-shaped LED DRLs. Apart from that, the SUV is also expected to grow in dimensions, which should liberate a little more interior space.

As for the powertrains, the SUV is expected to offer the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine options as the Thar, but in a slightly higher state of tune. Transmission choices will the same as well – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The next-generation Scorpio is expected to launch in the Indian market around mid-2021.