Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched At Rs. 16.99 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 is available in both petrol and diesel engine options; gains a new Midnight Black exterior colour scheme

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of a new variant of one of the popular midsize SUVs in the country, the Scorpio N. The new Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select carries a starting price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol MT and a new colour scheme has also been introduced with the new variant in the form of Midnight Black.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select is positioned above the Z6 grade and below the Z8 trim in both petrol and diesel engine options, paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission. it helps expand the range of the SUV, which can be bought in six- and seven-seater configurations. The Scorpio series is positing consistent sales numbers every month and the Scorpio N has crossed one lakh production milestone already.

The petrol AT trim in Z8 Select costs Rs. 18.49 lakh, the diesel MT carries a sticker tag of Rs. 17.99 lakh and the diesel AT at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the key exterior highlights of the Z8 Select, besides the new shade, are dual barrel LED headlights, LED projector fog lights and LED Daytime Running Lights, LED sequential turn indicators on the ORVMs and 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The cabin comprises equipment such as a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, a 17.78 cm colour TFT instrument cluster, Adrenox Connect with 60+ in-car connected tech, built-in Alexa, sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, coffee-black leatherette interiors, etc. It derives power from 2.0L mStallion petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel units.

The former produces a maximum power output of 200 PS and 380 Nm while the latter delivers 175 PS and 400 Nm. The powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option. The SUV comes with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) and Multi-tuned Valve Central Land, six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and all four disc brakes.

Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Mahindra Scorpio N scored five stars in Global NCAP’s new crash-test protocols. The new Scorpio N Z8 Select variant will be available at dealerships from March 1, 2024 and Mahindra has noted that its production capacity has been enhanced for faster deliveries.