Mahindra Scorpio-N Off-Road Drive Detailed Review – Video

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N offers great off-roading capabilities, and we recently took the SUV to an off-road track to test it out

The newly-introduced Mahindra Scorpio-N has been garnering a lot of attention online these days. Its attractive design and brilliant equipment list are partly responsible for it, along with its impressive technical specifications. The new Scorpio-N is one of the most rugged midsize SUVs in India, thanks to its body-on-frame architecture.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is built on the brand’s new-generation ladder-frame architecture, which lends great rigidity to the body. As such, the SUV can handle even heavy-duty off-road terrains. To improve its offroad capabilities, M&M is offering a 4×4 option as well on Scorpio-N, but only on select diesel trim levels.

M&M invited us to check out the new Scorpio-N’s off-road capabilities, and we took the SUV over hardcore offroad terrain to test it out. The SUV has a lot of off-road features on offer. The 4×4 system of the new Scorpio-N gets a shift-on-fly, electrically selectable low-ratio transfer case. It also gets 4XPLOR terrain response system, which offers four driving modes – Normal, Snow, Mud, and Sand.

The front camera came in handy when we drove over difficult terrain, as it helped improve visibility. The parking sensors worked in tandem with the camera, to help us be aware of our surroundings. The one we drove was the top-spec diesel AT variant – powered by a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine (175 PS/400 Nm), paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The engine has enough power to effortlessly climb over obstacles. The new Scorpio-N also gets sophisticated suspension – Double Wishbone Suspension with coil-over shocks at the front and pentalink suspension with WATTS linkage at the rear. It also gets first-in-segment Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD), along with MTV-CL.

We drove our test model over mud and slush, over steep inclines and slopes, and the SUV managed to brave through it all. We also subjected it to an articulation test, in which it performed brilliantly. The 4WD system worked hard to ensure the Scorpio-N did not bog down anywhere. For people who want a practical SUV with go-anywhere ability (and who don’t want to wait for the 5-door Thar!), the new Mahindra Scorpio-N would be a great option.