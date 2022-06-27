Mahindra Scorpio N Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11.99 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N has been offered in an extensive range and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine with RWD and 4WD options

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the long-awaited launch of the new generation Scorpio dubbed the Scorpio N. This is the biggest update for the household nameplate in more than twenty years. The Scorpio N has a lot riding on its shoulders and as expected, it is loaded to the gills and is made available in an extensive range.

The Scorpio has been a consistent seller for the homegrown SUV specialist for the better part of two decades and the new-gen Scorpio N is in response to the modern requirements of the customers without sacrificing the DNA which made it successful in the first place. For instance, it is underpinned by a ladder frame chassis but designed from the ground up.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is retailed between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is presented alongside the old model now known as Scorpio Classic. The SUV comes in six- and seven-seater layouts with a total of 13 petrol variants across Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8 grades while the diesel version can be had in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L grades across a staggering 23 trims.

Mahindra Scorpio N Petrol Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Z2 Petrol MT Rs. 11.99 lakh Z4 Petrol MT Rs. 13.49 lakh Z8 Petrol MT Rs. 16.99 lakh Z8L Petrol MT Rs. 18.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Z2 Diesel MT Rs. 12.49 lakh Z4 Diesel MT Rs. 13.99 lakh Z6 Diesel MT Rs. 14.99 lakh Z8 Diesel MT Rs. 17.49 lakh Z8L Diesel MT Rs. 19.49 lakh

The Scorpio N has bigger proportions than the Scorpio Classic and is wider and taller than the XUV700. It measures 4,662 mm long, 1,917 mm wide and has a height of 1,870 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,750 mm (same as XUV700). The double dump seat folding mechanism of the 3rd row with 2nd row fold allows up to 786 litres of bootspace. It is also bigger than one of its main rivals Tata Safari with a longer wheelbase. The gross vehicle weight stands at up to 2,510 kg.

Mahindra Scorpio N Dimensions Measurements Length 4,662 mm Width 1,917 mm Height 1,857 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm Gross Vehicle Weight 2,510 kg

It is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque when linked with a six-speed manual gearbox and 380 Nm when connected to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine comes in two states of tune.

Mahindra Scorpio N Engine & Specs Engine 2.2L Diesel/2.0 L Petrol Power 132 PS or 175 PS/203 PS Torque 300 or 370/400 Nm/370 or 380 Nm Transmission Six-Speed MT & Six-Speed AT

The low-end trims generate a maximum power output of 132 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque and it is sold only with a six-speed manual transmission. The high-level variants put out 175 PS and 370 Nm when paired with a six-speed MT. The range-topping automatic trims mated to a six-speed AT kick out 175 PS and 400 Nm.

The lower diesel variants are only rear-wheel driven while the turbocharged petrol and the diesel versions come with the option of RWD and 4WD variants. The 4WD system boasts electric shift-on-fly 4xPlor tech with traction modes namely Sand, Mud, Grass and Snow – 4 low and 4 high gear options). It is suspended on independent front suspension and five-link suspension at the rear alongside Frequency Selective Damping tech, brake locking front differential, ventilated disc brakes and mechanical locking rear differential.

The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach to changes with a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and rear profile while maintaining the signature upright stance and tall pillars with muscular body panels. The front end comprises six vertical chrome slats with the Twin Peaks logo sitting in the middle. The sharper dual-barrel LED headlamps add to the visual appeal, as do the new C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and new lighting housings for LED fog lamps with a wider air intake.

Other visual highlights are newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, muscular bonnet structure, more prominent LED tail lamps, tweaked tailgate with side-hinged opening, updated rear bumper, chromed window line, a prominent kink when viewed from the sides, a spoiler, a shark fin antenna, etc. The cabin is a complete departure compared to the Scorpio Classic with a new dashboard and centre console accompanying a set of upmarket features (some shared with XUV700).

There is also a two-tone brown and black cabin theme, a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, latest AdrenoX and navigation, 70+ connect features, built-in Alexa, large vertical AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, 12-speaker Sony-sourced 3D audio, a 17.78 cm instrument cluster with a large MID, a rotary dial, adjustable headrests, brown leatherette seats, passive keyless entry, six airbags and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The equipment list of the Mahindra Scorpio N also comprises cruise control, driver armrest, roof-mounted AC, push-button start/stop, electric sunroof, inner grab handles mounted on the A-pillars, HDA, HHC, TC, TPMS, ESC, VDC, ROM, power-folding ORVMs, LED sequential turn signals, powered seats, wireless charging facility, driver drowsiness alert, Zip/Zap/Zoom ​Drive Modes and a lot more.

The 7 exterior colour options available are Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, and Grand Canyon.