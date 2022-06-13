Mahindra Scorpio N Interior Revealed – Gets Plenty Of New Features

Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched on June 27, 2022 in India and is the biggest upgrade in the nameplate’s twenty-year history

Mahindra & Mahindra will host the market launch of the new generation Scorpio N on June 27, 2022 and it will be retailed alongside the existing model dubbed Scorpio Classic. Its teaser campaign is already up and running. The Scorpio N is based on a new ladder-frame chassis and is the biggest update for the popular SUV nameplate in its nearly twenty years of lifespan.

The homegrown SUV specialist has released the official pictures and a teaser video of the interior of the 2022 Scorpio N. The brand has confirmed that it will be equipped with AdrenoX technology as in the XUV700 and is said to boast “segment leading immersive features and intuitive technology, aimed towards the discerning urban and tech savvy customers”

The Mahindra Scorpio N has plenty in common with the XUV700 and it comes with a dual-tone brown and black cabin theme. The dashboard and centre console are brand new and are accompanied by a whole host of premium features and technologies arousing an upmarket vibe compared to the existing model.

Centrally, you could see a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and is flanked by large vertical AC vents with a thick silver border. The flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls looks familiar as it is borrowed from the XUV700 while the 3D surround system is sourced from Sony.

Other interior highlights are a semi-digital instrument console with a large MID in the middle, a rotary dial on the centre stack, adjustable headrests, brown leather seats with white stitching, automatic climate control system, cruise control, driver armrest, roof-mounted AC, push-button start/stop system, sunroof, inner grab handles mounted on the A-pillars and so on.

The Mahindra Scorpio N derives power from 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines. They are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a 4WD system in the top-spec trims. It will be offered in six- and seven-seater layouts and will have a roomier cabin courtesy of bigger proportions.