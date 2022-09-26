Mahindra Scorpio N Deliveries Underway, First Customer Delivery Video

The deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio N have begun today in India; available in a total of five trims

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Scorpio N towards the end of June 2022 and nearly a month later, the prices of the 4×4 and AT variants were announced. Priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the highly anticipated Mahindra Scorpio N’s reservations opened at 11 AM on July 30, 2022 at authorised dealerships and online.

The introductory prices are applied for the first batch comprising 25,000 units and it was sold out in less than a minute while the one lakh booking milestone was reached in just half an hour. The deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio N have commenced today and here we have linked a video showing the first customer getting his keys handed over.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is based on a new ladder frame chassis and it measures a length of 4,662 mm, a width of 1,917 mm and stands 1,870 mm tall as it is bigger than the Scorpio Classic. The SUV can be bought as a six- or a seven-seater and it comes with a host of changes inside and out compared to the old model.

The Scorpio-N has been made available in a total of five trims namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L and the four-wheel drive configuration is offered only in the Z8 and Z8L diesel variants. It is equipped with the 4Xplor terrain management system with traction modes such as Snow, Mud, Tarmac and Desert. The 4X4 system gets a mechanically locking differential and a low-range gearbox.

As for the performance, the Mahindra Scorpio N uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 200 PS and 380 Nm, the latter delivers 175 PS and 400 Nm while the low-end variants are tuned to kick out only 132 PS.

The powertrains are linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The equipment list comprises a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 12-speaker Sony audio, a wireless charger, multiple airbags, driver drowsiness detection, etc.