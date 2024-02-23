Mahindra Scorpio N & Classic Waiting Period – Up To 24 Weeks

Mahindra Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 24 weeks for the Z4 diesel variant while the Scorpio Classic has it at up to 20 weeks this month

Mahindra & Mahindra has the Scorpio N as one of its top-selling models in the domestic market currently. The combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 14,293 units in January 2024 as against 8,715 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 64 per cent.

In February 2024, the entry-level Z2 petrol variant of the Scorpio N commands a waiting period of 21 to 23 weeks while the Z4 petrol has it at 18 to 20 weeks for the manual trim and up to 22 weeks for the automatic variant. The Z8 petrol manual has a waiting period of 14 to 16 weeks while the AT has it at 7 to 9 weeks this month.

The top-spec Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L petrol commands a waiting period of 11 to 13 weeks while the automatic variant has it at 7 to 9 weeks. The base Z2 petrol asks for a waiting of 18 to 20 weeks this month. Customers waiting to own the Z4 diesel variant will have to wait 22 to 24 weeks for both manual and automatic trim levels.

Mahindra Scorpio N Variants Waiting Period For MT Waiting Period For AT 1. Z2 Petrol 21-23 Weeks NA 2. Z4 Petrol 18-20 Weeks 20-22 Weeks 3. Z6 Petrol NA NA 4. Z8 Petrol 14-16 Weeks 7-9 Weeks 5. Z8L Petrol 11-13 Weeks 7-9 Weeks 6. Z2 Diesel 18-20 Weeks NA 7. Z4 Diesel 22-24 Weeks 22-24 Weeks 8. Z6 Diesel 18-20 Weeks 12-14 Weeks 9. Z8 Diesel 14-16 Weeks 7-9 Weeks 10. Z8L Diesel 11-13 Weeks 7-9 Weeks

The Z6 diesel asks for a waiting period of 18 to 20 weeks for the manual and 12 to 14 weeks for the automatic variants. The Z8 diesel can be bought with a waiting of 14 to 16 weeks and 7 to 9 weeks for the manual and automatic variants respectively. The Z8L diesel manual has a waiting of 11 to 13 weeks while the AT has it at 7 to 9 weeks.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the updated version of the old-gen Scorpio and it has a waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks for the S variant. The S11 has it at 18 to 20 weeks in February 2024. The SUV is currently priced between Rs. 13.59 lakh and Rs. 17.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The more premium Scorpio N costs Rs. 13.60 lakh for the base trim and it goes up to Rs. 24.54 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). Both SUVs are averaging out 16,000 bookings every month – more than the XUV700 and Thar for Mahindra.