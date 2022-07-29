Mahindra Scorpio N Bookings Commencing Tomorrow – All Details

Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom) across five variants

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the booking and delivery details of the Scorpio N. The reservations for the all-new SUV will commence online and through authorised Mahindra dealerships across the country on July 30, 2022 from 11 AM onwards. Interested customers can book the model with an initial token of Rs. 21,000.

The bookings of the Mahindra Scorpio N will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis and the delivery date will be determined based on the variant of the vehicle chosen. Mahindra is also offering the industry-first ‘Booking Amendment Window’ option for discerning customers who would like to evaluate their variant and choice of colour following their booking.

Buyers will have the option to edit the variant and the choice of colour booked until midnight of August 15, 2022. In this case, the variant selected by August 15 will be considered as the final booking without affecting the benefit of introductory pricing, which is valid only for the first 25,000 bookings according to the brand.

The ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N has been available online and at showrooms since July 5, 2022 and it helps customers to save their desired variant configuration that includes fuel type, seating capacity, colour, and dealer preference enabling immediate booking option upon the opening of reservations to avail the benefit of introductory pricing.

The details regarding the booking process are available on Mahindra’s official website and deliveries will commence during this festive season starting from September 26, 2022. The homegrown SUV maker has planned to roll out more than 20,000 units of the Scorpio N until December 2022.

Mahindra has also confirmed that the production of the top-spec Z8L variant has been prioritised based on customer enquiries. The company also offers an attractive Finance Scheme designed exclusively for the Mahindra Scorpio-N in partnership with FinN. It comprises tailormade options from top finance partners to enhance the ownership experience.

Besides 100 per cent on-road funding, registration, insurance, accessories, shield, AMC and loan protection can also be funded along with RoI starting from 6.99 per cent and tenure option of up to 7 years, 8 years, and 10 years. The Scorpio N will be retailed in five variants and is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom) across five variants. The six-seater variant will be available on select Z8L variants at an introductory price of Rs. 20,000 over respective seven-seater variants.