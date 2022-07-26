Mahindra Scorpio Discounts Up To Rs. 1.79 Lakh In India – Details

Mahindra Scorpio gets a massive discount of up to Rs. 1,79,500 in India and the discounts will only be valid till the stocks last

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering a hefty discount of up to Rs. 1,79,500 with the old Scorpio and the offer will last only till the stocks are left. The old Scorpio will be let go in favour of an updated model dubbed the Scorpio Classic and it will launch soon in the Indian market. The Scorpio nameplate has been available locally for more than two decades.

It has a cult following of its own and it has been a consistent seller for the brand over the years alongside the Bolero. The homegrown SUV specialist looks to be clearing the existing stock to make way for the updated version with the big discount and if you are an old-school enthusiast, this could be a lucrative offer.

The Mahindra Scorpio is currently retailed with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing a maximum power output of bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The SUV has priced at Rs. 13.53 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim without discounts.

Only a few weeks ago, Mahindra introduced the all-new Scorpio N with an assortment of changes inside and out. The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in an expansive range. It derives power from a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine.

Both the engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. A four-wheel-drive system is currently offered only in the diesel trim. The Scorpio N has received an evolutionary approach to design with a revised front fascia boasting a new grille, headlamps, updated bumper, newly designed wheels, a new rear end, etc.

The interior is far more advanced than the previous model with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a sunroof, push-button start/stop, connected tech, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, adjustable headrests, and a host of assistive and safety tech.