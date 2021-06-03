Mahindra Sales Up By 114% In May 2021 – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV300

Mahindra posted 8,004 units in the month of May 2021 as against 3,745 units with YoY volume increase of 114 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 8,004 units in the month of May 2021 as against 3,745 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales surge of 114 per cent. The UV maker finished in the fifth position in the overall manufacturers’ table behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Kia.

When compared to the previous month of April 2021 with 18,186 units, Mahindra registered 56 per cent Month-on-Month sales de-growth. It held on to a market share of 7.8 per cent as against 10.2 per cent in May 2020 as the Bolero was responsible for nearly half of the total volumes. The XUV300 and Scorpio are the other regular decent sellers for the brand.

Mahindra has the Bolero as its most consistently selling model over the last two decades and it finished in the top ten sales charts for the month of May 2021 as well with 3,517 units as against 1,715 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year volume growth of 105.1 per cent.

The homegrown manufacturer will introduce the XUV700 around October 2021 and it will be offered in multiple seating configurations, powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options. An all-wheel-drive system will be offered as an option. It will be followed by the new generation Scorpio around early next year.

The brand is said to discontinue the existing XUV500 following the arrival of the XUV700 temporarily and it will make a comeback in a new avatar reportedly around 2024 as a five-seater mid-size SUV rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. It could be based on the re-engineered SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform.

Mahindra will launch a slew of new launches over the next five years including a new generation XUV300 and Bolero while an SUV coupe codenamed W620 is also in development. The brand is also expected to debut the electric versions of the XUV300 and KUV NXT next year while the mysterious Born EV1 and Born EV2 were also mentioned in a roadmap during a presentation.