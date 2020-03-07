Mahindra Sales Analysis In Feb 2020 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, Marazzo

Mahindra endured a difficult time in February 2020 as its volumes declined to 10,756 units with 56 per cent YoY drop

Mahindra & Mahindra finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ table for the month of February 2020 as 10,756 units were sold against 24,520 units during the same month last year with a massive Year-on-Year de-growth of 56 per cent. The Bolero topped the sales charts with a total of 4,067 units as against 7,974 units.

In comparison, the MUV ended up with 49 per cent YoY decline. The XUV300 was introduced only in February 2019 and it has completed one year in the Indian market. The compact SUV has been a decent seller for the homegrown UV specialist and last month, 2,431 units were dispatched as against 4,484 units in its first month domestically.

This resulted in YoY volume drop of more than 45 per cent. The Scorpio, on the other hand, could not post as high a sales figure as the Bolero with just 1,505 units. The premium SUV will get a brand new generation in the coming months but in February 2020, it settled with sales decline of 66 per cent.

Mahindra Model Feb 2020 Sales Feb 2019 Sales Growth YoY 1. Bolero 4,067 7,974 -49% 2. XUV300 2,431 4,484 -45% 3. Scorpio 1,505 4,445 -66% 4. Marazzo 1,236 2,881 -57% 5. TUV300 944 1,057 -11% 6. XUV500 344 1,806 -81% 7. KUV100 108 462 -77% 8. Verito 81 171 -53% 9. Alturas G4 38 430 -91% 10. Xylo 2 364 -99% 11. Thar 0 446 -100%

The Marazzo MPV went on sale in late 2018 with plenty of promises and it appeals to customers wanting to own a premium family mover positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta. Despite showing good initial sales, the Marazzo numbers are certainly on the downward curve in recent times.

It registered 1,236 units last month as against 2,881 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 57 per cent volume drop. The TUV300 was positioned fifth with 944 units as against 1,057 units twelve months ago with 11 per cent de-growth. Just as the Scorpio, the XUV500 and Thar are also getting major upgrades.

The former posted 344 units as against 1,806 units with 81 per cent decline while no Thar was sold last month. The KUV100 slotted in at seventh with just 108 units while the flagship Alturas G4 garnered 38 units as against 171 units with 53 per cent negative growth. Only two units of the Xylo were sold last month.