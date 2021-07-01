Mahindra Records 113% Sales Growth In June 2021 – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar

Last month, i.e., in June 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra dispatched a total of 16,913 units, thereby registering a YoY sales growth of 112.50 per cent

With lockdown restrictions easing across the different states of India, the automobile industry is now driving on the road to recovery once again. Almost every carmaker in our market reported a positive sales growth last month, including Mahindra & Mahindra. The homegrown UV manufacturer sold a total of 16,913 vehicles in June 2021.

The company recorded a Year-on-Year sales growth of 112.50 per cent last month, with June 2020’s sales figure standing at 7,959 units. In May 2021, the manufacturer had sold a total of 8,004 units, which translates to a sales growth of 111.31 per cent on a Month-on-Month basis in June 2021.

Even though the sales have shown strong growth, Mahindra & Mahindra’s market share has decreased by a small margin. The manufacturer held a 6.8 per cent market share back in June 2020, which fell to 6.6 per cent last month. That said, the UV maker has an aggressive roadmap for the future, which will likely help its sales and market share increase in the Indian market.

The manufacturer is all set to launch the XUV700 in our market in October this year, and production is likely to begin this month. The new SUV will feature a few segment-first and segment-best features, in both safety and convenience departments, and teasers about the same have started to roll out as well. The XUV500 will be temporarily discontinued after the arrival of this new SUV.

The XUV700 will be available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. The former is expected to generate around 200 PS, and the latter around 185 PS. Transmission options will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. An electric powertrain option will be offered as well, as confirmed by the company.

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio will be the next big launch from the brand, after the XUV700. As per the latest reports, the new-gen Scorpio is expected to arrive early next year, and will be available with the same powertrains options as the XUV700, but detuned slightly. The new model will be larger than the current Scorpio, and will offer a lot more premium equipment as well.