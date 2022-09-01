Mahindra Posts 87% Growth In Aug 2022 – Bolero, Thar, XUV700, Scorpio

Mahindra recorded its highest ever SUV Volume of 29,516 in August as it endured a YoY sales surge of 87 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced sales performance for the month of August 2022 as 59,049 units were recorded. In the UV space, the homegrown SUV specialist posted 29,516 units last month while the passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a domestic tally of 29,852 units. The company also shipped 2,912 units.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra registered 21,492 units in the month of August 2022. Commenting on the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said: “August was a very exciting month with launches across many segments for us. Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up.”

Mahindra recorded its highest ever SUV Volume of 29,516 in August as it endured a YoY sales surge of 87 per cent while its CVs continued to deliver as well across different segments. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines as well and appropriate measures are taken to reduce the impact.

The brand is preparing to unveil the XUV400 in the Indian market on September 8, 2022 and it will be an electric SUV based on the same X100 platform as the XUV300 compact SUV. It has already been teased officially revealing a slender headlamp cluster and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, the new Twin Peaks logo sitting in the middle of the grille and so on.

The design of the Mahindra XUV400 has been inspired by the eXUV300 concept and the interior is expected to be more advanced than the existing XUV300. The equipment list will more likely feature ADAS-based technologies, AdrenoX-based connected features, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a lot more.

Mahindra is also working on pure electric SUVs underpinned by the dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture under two sub-brands and the first product will be released towards the end of 2024. The deliveries of the Scorpio N will commence by the closure of this month and is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.