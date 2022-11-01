Mahindra October 2022 Sales – XUV700, Thar, Scorpio N, Bolero

Mahindra posted 32,298 units in the month of October 2022 as against 20,034 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 61.21 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a domestic total of 32,298 units in the month of October 2022 as against 20,034 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive volume increase of 61.21 per cent. The homegrown SUV manufacturer finished fourth in the overall brands’ sales table behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors last month.

The brand endured a market share of over 9.6 per cent with a strong showing in the SUV segment. Mahindra introduced the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic a few months ago in India. The former is the new generation Scorpio based on a new ladder frame construction and it gets a host of visual changes along with a brand new interior boasting a more advanced features list.

The Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, is the old-generation Scorpio with minor cosmetic updates and internal changes and is powered by a revised 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. Before the arrival of the Scorpio N, Mahindra has been grabbing headlines with the XUV700, launched last year and the second generation Thar.

The Scorpio N’s first batch comprising 25,000 units was booked in no time and within half an hour, more than one lakh reservations were made underlining its popularity on the first booking day. The five-door version of the Mahindra Thar will more likely go on sale in early or mid-2023 in India and it has already been spotted testing multiple times on public roads.

Mahindra also has a number of other new models waiting in the pipeline and recently the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV was unveiled and it will take on Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and the upcoming BYD Atto 3. The customer test drives of the Mahindra XUV400 will commence before the closure of this year and the deliveries will begin in January 2023.

It is based on the same X100 platform as the XUV300 but is 4.2 metres long. A few months ago, Mahindra showcased a range of future electric vehicle concepts announcing its intentions to have a wide zero-emission portfolio in the future.