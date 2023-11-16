Mahindra Oct 2023 Sales – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV700, XUV300

The sales tally of Mahindra in the month of October 2023 stood at 43,708 units as against 32,186 units with a YoY volume increase of 36 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a domestic total of 43,708 units in the month of October 2023 as against 32,186 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales surge of close to 36 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer endured the highest growth out of the top five and it recorded an MoM growth of 5.9 per cent as 41,267 units were sold in September.

The company finished fourth behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata in the manufacturers’ standings with a market share of 11.2 per cent as against 9.6 per cent with a gain of 1.6 per cent. The Scorpio range led the way as the combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 13,578 units as against 7,438 units with a YoY surge of 83 per cent.

The ever consistent Mahindra Bolero finished in the second position with a local tally of 9,647 units as against 8,772 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 10 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 was the third most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 9,297 units were registered against 5,815 units.

Mahindra Models (YoY) October 2023 Sales October 2022 Sales 1. Mahindra Scorpio (83%) 13,578 7,438 2. Mahindra Bolero (10%) 9,647 8,772 3. Mahindra XUV700 (60%) 9,297 5,815 4. Mahindra Thar (53%) 5,593 3,666 5. Mahindra XUV300 (-23%) 4,865 6,282 6. Mahindra XUV400 639 – 7. Mahindra Marazzo (-58%) 89 213

This led to a YoY positive volume increase of 60 per cent. The Mahindra Thar also recorded an impressive sales growth as 53 per cent as 5,593 units were posted last month as against 3,666 units. M&M has ramped up the production of its SUVs to bring down the waiting period and the increase in dispatches reflect on the sales table.

The Mahindra XUV300 finished in the fifth position with 4,865 units as against 6,282 units in October 2022 with a YoY volume decline of 23 per cent while the XUV400 electric SUV managed a total of 639 units. The Marazzo MPV finished last with just 89 unit sales.

Mahindra will introduce the facelifted XUV300 and the updated XUV400 next year and they will be accompanied by the five-door Thar as well as the XUV.e8 electric SUV as it looks to further consolidate its product lineup.