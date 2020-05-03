Mahindra Now Has 5 BS6 Diesel SUVs In India – XUV300 To Alturas

Mahindra has a wide range of SUVs across different price brackets and thus it updated the majority of its diesel engines

Mahindra & Mahindra has one of the widest portfolios of diesel cars sold in the country due to the presence of a slew of SUVs in its range. Towards the end of last year, the homegrown UV specialist began introducing the BSVI compliant versions and last month the SUVs such as Alturas G4, XUV500, Scorpio and KUV NXT were updated to meet the stringent emission norms. Here we have listed the prices and specifications of the BSVI diesel versions of its popular SUVs:

1. Mahindra Bolero:

The BSVI compliant version of the Bolero is retailed with a starting price of Rs. 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The highly popular people hauler has been around for several years and is one of the major pillars for Mahindra garnering sales volumes. It is offered with a 1.5-litre mHawk75 three-cylinder inline SOHC diesel engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 210 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission sending power to only the rear wheels.

2. Mahindra Scorpio:

Only recently, the prices of the BSVI Mahindra Scorpio were out. Just as the Bolero, the Scorpio is a successful model within the brand’s domestic portfolio. Courtesy of the more stringent BSVI emission standards, the engine option in the premium SUV that can be had in seven-, eight- or nine-seat choice is limited to a single diesel unit.

The 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel motor generates 140 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Its down tuned version is no more as well and is paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox as the optional automatic is shelved. The BSVI Scorpio is priced between Rs. 12.40 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

3. Mahindra XUV300:

Following the launch of the BSVI petrol spec XUV300, Mahindra introduced the BSVI diesel version last month. Offered in four variants namely W4, W6, W8, and W8(O), the compact SUV has its diesel range priced between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel mill generates 116.6 PS maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque, and is one of the most powerful engine in its segment. It is sold with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed AMT transmission. The XUV300 also comes with a 1.2-litre BSVI petrol engine.

4. Mahindra XUV500:

Now available in W5, W7, W9 and W11(O) variants, the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 is powered by the same mHawk155 diesel engine that has been updated to meet the BSVI emission regulations. The powertrain is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 155 horsepower and 360 Nm of peak torque. Despite the updates, there is no change in the performance of the Diesel engine compared to the outgoing BSVI version.

It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission only, as the automatic is no more. It carries a sticker tag of Rs. 13.20 lakh for the W5 BSVI diesel and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.70 lakh for the range-topping W11 (O) BSVI (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Mahindra Alturas G4:

Only a few days ago, the BSVI version of the flagship Alturas G4 debuted in India. The full-sized SUV is offered in both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations and comes priced at Rs. 28.69 lakh for the 2WD variant and Rs. 31.69 lakh for the 4WD variant (ex-showroom). The prices have gone up by Rs. 1 lakh compared to the previous BSIV version. The SUV derives power from the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. It kicks out 180 PS and 420 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission only.