Mahindra Nov 2019 Sales Analysis – XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Marazzo, Alturas

Mahindra recorded 14,240 unit sales in November 2019 as against 15,155 units with 6 per cent YoY sales decline

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a total of 14,240 units in the month of November 2019 as against 15,155 units during the same month last year with 6 per cent YoY de-growth. The homegrown UV manufacturer had a market share of 5.4 per cent as opposed to 5.7 per cent in November 2018 with a drop of 0.3 per cent.

The long-serving Bolero was the most sold model with the brand’s domestic lineup as 5,127 units were retailed against 5,582 units in November 2018 with 8 per cent volume decline. The Scorpio, on the other hand, slotted in at second position and was the only model to record YoY sales growth last month.

Compared to 2,906 unit sales twelve months ago, the Scorpio saw 33 per cent YoY sales increase. The XUV300 introduced in the middle of February 2019 has been doing a handy job for months but in November 2019, it could not draw in high volumes as only 2,224 units were retailed.

Mahindra Models November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales Bolero (-8%) 5,127 5,582 Scorpio (33%) 3,878 2,906 XUV300 2,224 – Marazzo 1,007 – XUV500 (-5%) 981 1,032 TUV300 (-31%) 683 992 Xylo (-64%) 87 239 KUV100 (-82%) 84 469 Verito (-25%) 79 106 Thar (-77%) 53 226 Alturas 35 216

The XUV300, which received BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine only a couple of days ago, is facing increased competition in the segment as Hyundai Venue has emerged firmly as the second most sold subcompact SUV. The Nexon is also getting a facelift in the coming months. The Marazzo MPV came home fourth with a total of 1,007 units.

The XUV500 performed decently last month with only 5 per cent Year-on-Year sales drop as 981 units were sold against 1,032 units in November 2018. The TUV300 posted 31 per cent sales de-growth as only 683 units were sold while Alturas, Xylo, KUV100, Verito and Thar were part of the two-digit sales club.

Mahindra has been spotted testing the second generation Thar, Scorpio as well as a brand new XUV500 on Indian roads. The new Thar and Scorpio, in particular, are expected to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February while the XUV500 could be unveiled towards the end of next year before going on sale.