Mahindra Model Wise Nov 2021 Sales – XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio, Thar

In the month of November 2021, Mahindra posted 19,400 units as against 17,971 units during the same period in 2020 with a growth of 8 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 19,400 units in the month of November 2021 as against 17,971 units during the same period in 2020 with a positive YoY volume increase of 8 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2021 with 20,034 units, Mahindra recorded an MoM negative growth of 3.2 per cent.

The homegrown SUV specialist finished fourth in the overall sales standings behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata and it managed to record a market share of 7.9 per cent with a gain of 1.6 per cent. The long-serving Bolero MUV was the most sold Mahindra model last month as 5,442 units were sold against 6,055 units during the corresponding month in 2020.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 10 per cent. The XUV300 compact SUV posted a total of 4,005 units in the month of November 2021 as against 4,458 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 10 per cent. The Scorpio slotted in at third with a total of 3,370 units as against 3,725 units in November 2020.

Mahindra Models (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (-10%) 5,442 6,055 2. Mahindra XUV300 (-10%) 4,005 4,458 3. Mahindra Scorpio (-10%) 3,370 3,725 4. Mahindra XUV700 3,207 – 5. Mahindra Thar (24%) 3,181 2,569 6. Mahindra Marazzo (-56%) 99 226 7. Mahindra Alturas G4 (248%) 80 23 8. Mahindra e-Verito (%) 16 0

The midsize SUV also recorded a 10 per cent volume drop on a YoY basis and is due a massive upgrade next year as an all-new generation is waiting in the wings. It is expected to be based on an updated ladder-frame construction and it will be bigger and wider than the existing model with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior.

The XUV700 has been well received amongst customers and it has already gotten past 70,000 bookings. Sold in MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants with five- and seven-seater configurations, the Mahindra XUV700 saw a despatch of 3,207 units last month as it finished ahead of Thar, Marazzo, Alturas G4 and e-Verito.

The Thar posted 3,181 unit sales last month as against 2,569 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 25 per cent while the Marazzo MPV was responsible for 99 units. The Alturas G4 finished seventh ahead of e-Verito with 80 unit sales.