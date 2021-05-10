Mahindra May 2021 Discounts – Scorpio, Bolero, Marazzo, XUV500

Benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 3.02 lakh available on Mahindra SUVs and MPVs this month (May 2021) in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a few discount offers on its passenger vehicles for this month, some of which are rather enticing. On Mahindra KUV100 NXT, a cash discount of Rs. 16,770 is available on the ‘K2+’ trim. The ‘K4+’ trim has a cash discount of Rs. 23,220, while the same on ‘K4+’ and ‘K8’ trims is worth Rs. 38,055. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on it, regardless of the trim.

Mahindra XUV300 has no cash discount on the ‘W4’ petrol variant, while on the ‘W6’ petrol model, the same is worth Rs. 2,500. On ‘W8’ and ‘W8 (O)’ petrol variants, a cash discount of Rs 5,000 is being offered. As for the diesel variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000 on the ‘W6’ trim, and Rs. 4,825 on all other trims. On all grades of the XUV300, an exchange of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available.

The Bolero has a cash discount of Rs. 1,500 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Apart from that, the manufacturer is offering a free shield warranty for the fourth year on the MUV. As for Mahindra Thar, it has absolutely no discounts available.

Mahindra Marazzo is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base ‘M2’ trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on all other trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are also being offered on it.

Mahindra Scorpio has no cash discount available, but free accessories are being offered on it. On ‘S3’ and ‘S9’ trims, the free accessories are worth Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,041, respectively. The same on ‘S5’ and ‘S11’ trims is worth Rs. 10,360, and there are no free accessories on ‘S7’. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available here, on all trims.

Mahindra Discounts – May 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 (petrol) Up to Rs. 5,000 + free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV300 (diesel) Up to Rs. 10,000 + free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 1,500 + free 4th year shield warranty Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra Scorpio 0 + free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,360 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV500 Up to Rs. 51,600 + free accessories worth Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 6,500 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh + free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

As for the XUV500, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 51,600 on ‘W11 (O)’ trim, and of Rs. 36,800 on all other trims. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500, and free accessories worth Rs. 15,000 are available on it. Lastly, the Alturas G4 is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh, free accessories of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500.