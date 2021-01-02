2021 Mahindra Marazzo petrol version could be equipped with a 1.5-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission

Mahindra & Mahindra currently sells the Marazzo in M2, M4 and M6 variants and it can be had as either a seven-seater or an eight-seater. It has a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand introduced the Marazzo for the first time in September 2018 in an expansive range.

The BSVI version of the Mahindra Marazzo debuted only a few months ago and the top-spec M8 grade was let go. The design of the premium MPV was said to have been inspired by Shark and is built on a hybrid chassis. The Marazzo is positioned in such a way to address customers wanting to go for a top-end Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or the base Toyota Innova Crysta.

However, since the MPV is retailed only with a single transmission choice in a diesel engine, it could be on the back foot. In the latest spy shot, Mahindra was caught on camera testing the Marazzo and it is expected to be of a new petrol engine or a new automatic transmission for the oil-burner. The gasoline mill may help in lowering the entry-level prices of the Marazzo alongside expanding its range.

The reported automatic variant in diesel could be a six-sped AMT as in the XUV300. The 1.5-litre D15 four-cylinder diesel motor currently kicks out 121 PS maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed manual transmission. The supposed 1.5-litre mStallion petrol engine could be offered with manual and automatic transmission choices as well.

It is said to produce around 160 PS and 280 Nm of torque. Mahindra is also working on launching the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio in the due course of 2021. The facelifted TUV300 and TUV300 Plus are also in the development. The petrol version of the Mahindra Marazzo could be heading to showrooms in the early parts of the new year.

It will be interesting to see whether any all-electric vehicle will be launched or not in 2021 as the eXUV300 has long been said to be in the pipeline.