Mahindra Marazzo Diesel AMT Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in the Indian market in late 2018, but so far, the car has failed to make an impact in the MPV segment that is largely dominated by the likes of the more affordable Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, as well as the more premium Toyota Innova Crysta. However, Mahindra is now finally set to introduce a new automatic transmission for the car in a bid to boost its sales.

Until now, the Mahindra Marazzo has been offered with a sole 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel engine that churns out 123 PS of maximum power, along with 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Now, Mahindra will be introducing a new automatic transmission for the MPV.

Homologation details of the Marazzo AMT have been retrieved from the Delhi Transport Department. According to the said document, the AMT gearbox will be offered with all the existing models of the MPV, as well as both the 7-seat and 8 seater options. The variants that will be offered with the AMT gearbox include – M2 8-seat, M4+ 7-seat, M4+ 8-seat, M6+ 7-seat and M6+ 8-seat.

According to the leaked document, the Marazzo AMT will offer two drive modes – Power and Eco, with the latter restricting the maximum power output to 100 PS. The Mahindra Marazzo has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency rating of 17.3 kmpl, and we expect the AMT version to return a similar mileage figure as well.

That said, Mahindra currently retails the Marazzo at a starting price of Rs 11.64 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.79 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, the automatic variants could be priced at a premium of around Rs 30,000 – 50,000 over the current corresponding manual trims.

It was also previously reported that Mahindra will introduce a new petrol powertrain for the MPV, which will likely be a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, mated to a 6-speed MT as well as an optional automatic transmission. However, Mahindra is yet to confirm this news.