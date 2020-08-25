Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 11.25 Lakh

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 misses out on the top-spec M8 variant and it continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 121 bhp and 300 Nm

Amidst the buzz created by the recently unveiled Thar, which will go on sale on October 2, Mahindra & Mahindra has silently introduced the BS6 version of the Marazzo in the domestic market. The Marazzo continues to be the flagship family-based MPV for the homegrown manufacturer and is priced from Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 has been made available in three variants: entry-level M2, mid-spec M4+ and the range-topping M6+. The previous top-spec M8 grade has been discontinued this time around as the M4+ is priced at Rs. 12.37 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 13.51 lakh for the M6+ (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Besides the BS6 compliance, no mechanical changes have been made to the Marazzo.

The shark-inspired exterior, as Mahindra called it as, remains identical to the BS4 version but many features have been taken out of the equation. The premium MPV built on a hybrid chassis does not feature leather seat upholstery, cooled glovebox, cruise control, electrically foldable wing mirrors and so on as they were offered in the M8 variant.

As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre D15 four-cylinder transverse-mounted diesel engine continues to be employed with necessary updated to meet BS6 emission standards. It develops a maximum power output of 121 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a six-speed transmission.

Speculations surrounding the Marazzo gaining a petrol engine have been there for long but nothing has been materialised yet. Some of the key features in the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo are a seven-inch touchscreen system, reverse parking camera with adaptive guidelines, rear fog lamps, follow-me-home headlamps, cornering lamps, automatic climate control, lumbar support for front seats, height adjustable driver seat and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Following the launch of the second generation Thar in around a week’s time, Mahindra is expected to introduce the all-new XUV500 and Scorpio and it could be followed by the electrified version of the XUV300 compact SUV.