Mahindra July 2021 Sales – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV300, XUV500, Alturas

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered 20,797 units in July 2021 against 10,904 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 90.7 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra beat Kia, Toyota, Renault, Honda, Nissan and MG to finish in the fourth position behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors in the overall manufacturers’ table for the month of July 2021. The homegrown brand recorded 20,797 units against 10,904 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 90.7 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of June 2021 with 16,636 units, Mahindra posted 25 per cent sales increase on MoM basis. The UV specialist had the Bolero sat at the top of the sales charts as 6,491 units were sold against 4,360 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 49 per cent.

The Bolero has been on sale for long and its consistency should not be underrated. The next generation of the MPV could be introduced in the coming years and recently the facelifted TUV300 was rebranded as Bolero Neo and launched domestically. The XUV300 finished in the second position with 6,027 unit sales against 2,519 units in July 2020.

Mahindra Models (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Bolero (49%) 6,491 4,360 2. XUV300 (139%) 6,027 2,519 3. Scorpio (23%) 3,855 3,135 4. Thar 3,203 0 5. XUV500 (10%) 891 813 6. Marazzo 279 20 7. Alturas G4 44 0 8. KUV NXT (-86%) 7 51

This led to YoY volume growth of 139 per cent. The electric version of XUV300 appears to be in the works for its debut in the coming years and it could compete against the well-established Tata Nexon EV. The Scorpio was the third most sold Mahindra model last month as 3,855 units were registered against 3,135 units during the same period twelve months ago.

The next generation Mahindra Scorpio appears to be introduced in the final quarter of this financial year (January to March 2022 period). The Thar garnered 3,203 unit sales to finish fourth ahead of XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4 and KUV NXT. The XUV500 managed to record 891 unit sales against 813 units with 10 per cent growth.

The Marazzo MPV posted 279 units in July 2021 as against 20 units while the flagship Alturas G4 could only manage 44 units last month. The KUV NXT continued to finish last as only 7 units were despatched. Mahindra is planning to introduce the XUV700 next in India and is one of the hotly anticipated launches of the year.